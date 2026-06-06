J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,165 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,062 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2,590.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 418.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6,850.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PECO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.43.

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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 2.9%

PECO stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $41.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $190.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.91 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is 141.30%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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