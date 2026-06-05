J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $996.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,089.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $607.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $641.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

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About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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