J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,154 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,560 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $933.27.

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Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.6%

CAT stock opened at $940.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.85 and a 12 month high of $946.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $828.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $713.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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