J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 40,063 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,115 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 40,063 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.5% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.43 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.09. The stock has a market cap of $936.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,021,470.96. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 117,008 shares of company stock worth $14,492,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart expanded its express delivery offering to include Subway meals, giving shoppers a new fast-delivery option and strengthening its omnichannel and marketplace strategy. Article Title

Walmart expanded its express delivery offering to include Subway meals, giving shoppers a new fast-delivery option and strengthening its omnichannel and marketplace strategy. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating on Walmart and raised its price target to $145, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s growth and digital expansion. Article Title

BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating on Walmart and raised its price target to $145, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s growth and digital expansion. Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial also lifted its price target, citing Walmart’s AI-driven platform and digital investments as key drivers of longer-term value. Article Title

Tigress Financial also lifted its price target, citing Walmart’s AI-driven platform and digital investments as key drivers of longer-term value. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart announced preliminary voting results from its 2026 annual shareholders’ meeting, with 89.88% of outstanding shares represented; management highlighted strong FY26 performance and its omnichannel model. Article Title

Walmart announced preliminary voting results from its 2026 annual shareholders’ meeting, with 89.88% of outstanding shares represented; management highlighted strong FY26 performance and its omnichannel model. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary remains mixed, with some analysts and media noting skepticism about consumer health and Walmart’s valuation after recent earnings. Article Title

Broader commentary remains mixed, with some analysts and media noting skepticism about consumer health and Walmart’s valuation after recent earnings. Negative Sentiment: Amazon overtaking Walmart as the top company in the Fortune 500 is a symbolic competitive setback and underscores intensifying pressure in e-commerce and retail scale. Article Title

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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