J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 6,373 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.5% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $385.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $241.11 and a one year high of $495.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business's fifty day moving average is $396.22 and its 200 day moving average is $362.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,875.20. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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