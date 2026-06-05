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J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 8,022 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Written by MarketBeat
June 5, 2026
Union Pacific logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • J.W. Cole Advisors cut its Union Pacific stake by 17% in the fourth quarter, selling 8,022 shares and ending with 39,107 shares valued at about $9.0 million.
  • Union Pacific reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.93 versus $2.86 expected and revenue of $6.22 billion, up 3.2% year over year.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share payable June 30, and analysts remain generally positive with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and average price target of $280.47.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,107 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 8,022 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $263.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $279.70. The firm has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $280.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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