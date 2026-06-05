J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,947 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $19,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,564,097,000 after buying an additional 699,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,577,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,425,562,000 after buying an additional 308,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,615,200,000 after buying an additional 312,880 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after buying an additional 2,995,054 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,444,736,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $328.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $232.24 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.06.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. GE Aerospace's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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