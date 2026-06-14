K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys Shares of 124,900 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP - Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,900 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,243,218 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $112,669,000 after buying an additional 1,317,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,343,528 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $116,154,000 after buying an additional 1,271,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,289,627 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $930,446,000 after buying an additional 926,167 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,989,756 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $65,550,000 after buying an additional 761,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,343,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BIP opened at $38.31 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 275.76%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

In related news, CFO David Tyler Krant purchased 1,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $55,315.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $103,415. This represents a 115.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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