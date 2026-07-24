Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU Stake Lowered by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,995 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 15,215 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.49% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $29,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KALU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 475.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 408.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brett Wilcox sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $2,616,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,724,688.28. The trade was a 60.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $866,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,308,279.39. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 71,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,529,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KALU. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $142.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KALU

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ KALU opened at $180.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.73. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.59. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $195.96.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $2.87. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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