Kane Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Kane Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.4% of Kane Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kane Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,339 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $146,246,000 after buying an additional 337,786 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Lam Research Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $366.81 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $373.82. The stock has a market cap of $458.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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