KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ Position Lifted by Perseverance Asset Management International

Perseverance Asset Management International increased its position in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Free Report) by 1,603.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,287,565 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,035,923 shares during the quarter. KANZHUN makes up about 6.3% of Perseverance Asset Management International's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Perseverance Asset Management International owned approximately 1.02% of KANZHUN worth $57,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BZ. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in KANZHUN during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KANZHUN by 5,732.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company's stock.

KANZHUN Trading Down 1.0%

BZ opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of KANZHUN from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised KANZHUN from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KANZHUN

KANZHUN Profile

Kanzhun Ltd. NASDAQ: BZ operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Free Report).

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