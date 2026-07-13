KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ Stake Cut by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,617 shares of the company's stock after selling 132,792 shares during the quarter. KANZHUN comprises about 3.8% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of KANZHUN worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of KANZHUN by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,433,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $497,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KANZHUN by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,340,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,880,000 after purchasing an additional 194,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in KANZHUN by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,845,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KANZHUN by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,416,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,006,834 shares of the company's stock worth $142,799,000 after purchasing an additional 299,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KANZHUN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KANZHUN from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of KANZHUN from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded KANZHUN from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Report on KANZHUN

KANZHUN Stock Performance

BZ opened at $13.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.50. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

About KANZHUN

Kanzhun Ltd. NASDAQ: BZ operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

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