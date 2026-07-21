Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires 310,283 Shares of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR $SUZ

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ - Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,733 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 310,283 shares during the period. Suzano makes up about 2.1% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda owned 0.09% of Suzano worth $10,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 11,502.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suzano by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Suzano by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company's stock.

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Suzano Stock Performance

SUZ opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Suzano from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research raised Suzano from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Suzano from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Suzano

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA is a Brazil-based pulp and paper company recognized as one of the world's leading producers of eucalyptus pulp. The company develops and supplies a wide range of fiber-based products that serve global demand in printing and writing papers, tissue paper, packaging, and specialty paper markets. With an extensive network of industrial units and logistics operations, Suzano manages every stage of production from forest plantations to final delivery, emphasizing integrated operations and quality control.

At the core of Suzano's business is its sustainable forestry model, which covers more than one million hectares of managed eucalyptus plantations across Brazil.

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