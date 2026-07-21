Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires Shares of 143,375 Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 143,375 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $29,643,000. Chart Industries makes up about 5.6% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda owned about 0.30% of Chart Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Chart Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Chart Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $210.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $209.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.23 and a 1-year high of $209.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.57.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc NYSE: GTLS is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart's product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

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