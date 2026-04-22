Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. $GGAL

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda trimmed its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL - Free Report) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the bank's stock after selling 108,237 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the bank's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4,942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the bank's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The bank reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $666.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia's previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Grupo Financiero Galicia's dividend payout ratio is presently 96.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GGAL shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GGAL

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As one of the country's largest private-sector financial institutions, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking, insurance and investment products to individual, small-to-medium enterprise (SME) and corporate clients. Its operations span retail and commercial banking, asset management, leasing, factoring and pension fund administration.

The core banking segment offers deposit and lending services, credit and debit cards, payment solutions and digital banking platforms.

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