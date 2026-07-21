Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 9,655 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's holdings in Visa were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 38.3% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 105,179 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $31,789,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares in the last quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Swan Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 24,441 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,440. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $398.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $361.25 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $365.14. The stock's 50 day moving average is $335.15 and its 200-day moving average is $325.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Visa's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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