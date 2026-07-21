Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $4.04 Million in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000. Brighthouse Financial makes up about 0.8% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda owned about 0.12% of Brighthouse Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,555,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,926,000 after purchasing an additional 60,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413,278 shares of the company's stock worth $181,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,064 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,059,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,252,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,245 shares of the company's stock worth $74,113,000 after buying an additional 915,902 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brighthouse Financial to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "hold" rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Brighthouse Financial to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $60.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHF

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.07 and a 12 month high of $66.80.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company's core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brighthouse Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brighthouse Financial wasn't on the list.

While Brighthouse Financial currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here