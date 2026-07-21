Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 450,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,944,000. DigitalBridge Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda owned 0.25% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1,467.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBRG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DBRG opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.46.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. DigitalBridge Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc NYSE: DBRG is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

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