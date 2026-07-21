Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 496 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 8,024 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $1,739,843.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,458,934.77. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $218.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.54. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $220.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.13%.The company had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories NASDAQ: SLAB is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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