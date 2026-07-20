Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN Position Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,880 shares of the company's stock after selling 216,267 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.49% of Karman worth $52,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRMN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Karman by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 373 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Karman by 889.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new stake in shares of Karman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Karman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

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Karman Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE KRMN opened at $46.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.51 and a beta of 0.51. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $118.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Karman had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 5.73%.The firm had revenue of $151.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Karman Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRMN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Karman in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Karman from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Karman from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Karman in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore set a $100.00 price target on shares of Karman in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRMN

Karman Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

See Also

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