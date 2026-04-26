Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,088 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,551 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Karman were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRMN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Karman by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 373 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the third quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Karman by 56.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Karman in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

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Karman Stock Down 8.4%

NYSE KRMN opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.39. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $118.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.57 and a beta of 2.58.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. Karman had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $134.49 million for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Karman Holdings Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Karman from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Karman in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Karman from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Karman in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Karman in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

Karman Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

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