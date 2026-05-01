Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN Stake Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,147 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 143,812 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.66% of Karman worth $63,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Karman by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 96,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Karman by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period.

Karman Trading Up 3.3%

Karman stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.09 and a beta of 2.58. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $118.38. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.15.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $134.49 million for the quarter. Karman had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Karman Holdings Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Karman in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Karman in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Karman from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Karman from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Karman in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karman currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Karman

Karman Company Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

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