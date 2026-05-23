Karras Company Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Karras Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,364 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.1% of Karras Company Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,190,493,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after buying an additional 87,663 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $510,662,000 after buying an additional 63,430 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.3% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $403,534,000 after buying an additional 236,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,382 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $347,381,000 after buying an additional 108,553 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $571.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $595.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $620.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.1%

LMT stock opened at $533.57 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $577.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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