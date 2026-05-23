Karras Company Inc. Purchases New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Karras Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. T-Mobile US comprises 1.4% of Karras Company Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. United Community Bank grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $229,501.80. This trade represents a 76.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 13,911 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $3,061,393.77. Following the sale, the director directly owned 126,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,901,574.95. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,602. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $191.47 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $261.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here