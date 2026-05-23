Karras Company Inc. Takes $2.44 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Karras Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000. Tesla makes up about 2.3% of Karras Company Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

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Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $426.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company's 50-day moving average is $387.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.21 and a 12-month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Article Title

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Article Title

Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Article Title

SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Article Title

Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Negative Sentiment: Several articles warn that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched and that FSD still faces execution questions, with critics saying the technology is not yet ready to justify the stock’s premium. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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