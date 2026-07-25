Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. $KPTI Shares Sold by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI - Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 389,575 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 2.22% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on KPTI shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.67.

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Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of KPTI opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.80. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics NASDAQ: KPTI is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel first-in-class drugs that target the nuclear export protein XPO1. The company's lead product, selinexor (marketed as XPOVIO), is an oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound approved for treatment of multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In addition to selinexor, Karyopharm's pipeline includes second-generation SINE compounds and combination studies in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Karyopharm has built a research platform around modulation of nuclear export pathways.

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