Katamaran Capital LLP Acquires New Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,364 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. Intel makes up 1.8% of Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 51.6% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 403,060 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $17,787,000 after purchasing an additional 137,117 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Intel by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,219 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 221,341 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,256 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Intel to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Capital raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc lifted its price target on Intel and cited better yields plus stronger AI-related demand, helping fuel a bullish re-rating ahead of earnings. Article Title

KeyBanc lifted its price target on Intel and cited better yields plus stronger AI-related demand, helping fuel a bullish re-rating ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: HSBC also turned more constructive, doubling its price target and keeping a Buy rating, saying Intel’s foundry business looks increasingly compelling. Article Title

HSBC also turned more constructive, doubling its price target and keeping a Buy rating, saying Intel’s foundry business looks increasingly compelling. Positive Sentiment: Intel announced a $5.7 billion expansion of its Ireland manufacturing site, which investors view as a sign of confidence in its AI chip, Xeon, and foundry roadmap. Article Title

Intel announced a $5.7 billion expansion of its Ireland manufacturing site, which investors view as a sign of confidence in its AI chip, Xeon, and foundry roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports say Intel’s 18A/yield improvements and “in-house” Nova Lake production plans suggest its manufacturing execution may be improving. Article Title

Multiple reports say Intel’s 18A/yield improvements and “in-house” Nova Lake production plans suggest its manufacturing execution may be improving. Neutral Sentiment: Several previews ahead of Intel’s July 23 earnings call note that traders are positioning for evidence of better server CPU, AI, and foundry trends, but PC demand may still cool near term. Article Title

Several previews ahead of Intel’s July 23 earnings call note that traders are positioning for evidence of better server CPU, AI, and foundry trends, but PC demand may still cool near term. Neutral Sentiment: Broader chip sentiment has improved after a cooler inflation reading sparked a sector rebound, supporting Intel along with other semiconductor names. Article Title

Broader chip sentiment has improved after a cooler inflation reading sparked a sector rebound, supporting Intel along with other semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts still warn that Intel faces near-term PC softness and ongoing competition, while recent articles also highlight valuation concerns after the stock’s huge run. Article Title

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $107.76 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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