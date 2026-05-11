Katamaran Capital LLP Buys 2,343 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Katamaran Capital LLP lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 194.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises about 2.5% of Katamaran Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 713.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,278 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,044,000. EWA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William George III sold 9,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.97, for a total transaction of $12,914,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,276,305.28. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total transaction of $6,163,830.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,703,260.90. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $87,618,330. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,923.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $1,950.66 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $430.79 and a 12-month high of $2,018.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,529.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,215.34.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. Comfort Systems USA's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is 8.08%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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