Katamaran Capital LLP Increases Position in Visa Inc. $V

Katamaran Capital LLP grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,555 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 11.1% of Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings in Visa were worth $13,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798,151 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $29,038,140,000 after purchasing an additional 626,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042,586 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $15,411,395,000 after buying an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,092,294 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $14,411,480,000 after buying an additional 716,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,835,336 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $8,359,291,000 after buying an additional 398,459 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,440. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $3,608,455.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,219,704.26. This trade represents a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of V opened at $356.29 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $365.02. The stock has a market cap of $639.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business's 50-day moving average price is $332.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.89.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa announced a strategic partnership with ACE Money Transfer to expand its cross-border remittance business, which could deepen transaction volume in its global money movement network and support future revenue growth.

Visa announced a strategic partnership with ACE Money Transfer to expand its cross-border remittance business, which could deepen transaction volume in its global money movement network and support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Visa is preparing to launch an AI Financial Assistant for banking apps, with pilots expected soon in the U.S.; this could enhance customer engagement and give financial institutions a new value-added tool built on Visa’s platform.

Visa is preparing to launch an AI Financial Assistant for banking apps, with pilots expected soon in the U.S.; this could enhance customer engagement and give financial institutions a new value-added tool built on Visa’s platform. Positive Sentiment: Visa’s inclusion alongside Mastercard and Google in the x402 Foundation underscores its relevance in emerging AI payments infrastructure, suggesting the company is positioning itself for agent-driven commerce and new payment rails. Ripple Is Now a Premier Member of the x402 Foundation, Alongside Visa and Mastercard

Visa’s inclusion alongside Mastercard and Google in the x402 Foundation underscores its relevance in emerging AI payments infrastructure, suggesting the company is positioning itself for agent-driven commerce and new payment rails. Neutral Sentiment: Visa is attracting heavy investor attention and multiple media write-ups today, which may be amplifying trading interest, but these mentions do not add much new fundamental information on their own.

Visa is attracting heavy investor attention and multiple media write-ups today, which may be amplifying trading interest, but these mentions do not add much new fundamental information on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some articles raise long-term disruption concerns around AI agents and new payment rails, which could create uncertainty about how quickly Visa will adapt if alternative transaction systems gain traction.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $397.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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