Katamaran Capital LLP Invests $2.46 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Katamaran Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,651 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. CoStar Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Katamaran Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,056,441 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,910,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CoStar Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,128 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,542,632,000 after purchasing an additional 551,160 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $869,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CoStar Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,406,788 shares of the technology company's stock worth $624,911,000 after purchasing an additional 821,111 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CoStar Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,993,854 shares of the technology company's stock worth $421,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,452 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louise S. Sams bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This represents a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 546.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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