Katamaran Capital LLP Invests $2.85 Million in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,084 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. Amphenol makes up about 2.2% of Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Towne Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 646,056 shares of company stock worth $94,594,783 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $127.72 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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