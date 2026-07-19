Katamaran Capital LLP Invests $4.85 Million in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $4,851,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.9% of Katamaran Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $370.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $401.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $515.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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