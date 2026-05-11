Katamaran Capital LLP Invests $742,000 in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,636 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RKLB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Rocket Lab Price Performance

RKLB opened at $105.31 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.50. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of -329.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The company had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Rocket Lab from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rocket Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.00.

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Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,360,175.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 261,903 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,201.12. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,312,258.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 884,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,523,475.15. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 233,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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