Katamaran Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,581 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandisk by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,562.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $231.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 4.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $797.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.60. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $1,564.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price target on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $1,220.00 price target on Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Sandisk from $1,400.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,065.81.

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Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

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