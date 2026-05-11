Katamaran Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 21,111 Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,111 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. Shopify makes up about 2.6% of Katamaran Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Shopify from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

Shopify News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $110.00 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.90 and a 1 year high of $182.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.96.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shopify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shopify wasn't on the list.

While Shopify currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here