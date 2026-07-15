Katamaran Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 9,116 Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Katamaran Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,116 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.4% of Katamaran Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $281.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $305.55 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $302.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.50. The company has a market cap of $278.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here