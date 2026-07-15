Katamaran Capital LLP Reduces Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

Katamaran Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM - Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,427 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 14,279 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor accounts for about 1.8% of Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $276.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 11.2%

TSEM opened at $255.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 118.83 and a beta of 0.87. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business's 50 day moving average price is $254.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.57.

Key Tower Semiconductor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tower Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tower Semiconductor unveiled a $3 billion dual-track expansion in Japan to boost silicon photonics, silicon germanium (SiGe), and advanced packaging capacity, positioning the company to benefit from rising AI and data center demand. Reuters article

Tower Semiconductor unveiled a to boost silicon photonics, silicon germanium (SiGe), and advanced packaging capacity, positioning the company to benefit from rising AI and data center demand. Positive Sentiment: The plan is backed by a $1 billion Japanese government grant , which reduces the net capital burden and improves the economics of the expansion. GlobeNewswire release

The plan is backed by a , which reduces the net capital burden and improves the economics of the expansion. Positive Sentiment: Management said the expansion could lift its updated 2028 model toward $3.6 billion in revenue and $1.2 billion in net profit , signaling stronger long-term earnings potential. TipRanks article

Management said the expansion could lift its updated 2028 model toward , signaling stronger long-term earnings potential. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market movers noted the stock’s sharp move higher, but this was mostly a reaction to the expansion announcement rather than a new operating result. Seeking Alpha article

Analysts and market movers noted the stock’s sharp move higher, but this was mostly a reaction to the expansion announcement rather than a new operating result. Negative Sentiment: The project is a large capital commitment and includes execution risks such as construction delays, permitting issues, and possible cost overruns, which could pressure margins if the ramp falters. GlobeNewswire release

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company's technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tower Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tower Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While Tower Semiconductor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here