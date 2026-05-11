Katamaran Capital LLP Takes $2.29 Million Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,959 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. Amkor Technology accounts for about 1.7% of Katamaran Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 72.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 2.29.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $535,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,987.60. This trade represents a 27.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin K. Engel sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $609,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,958.75. The trade was a 80.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,500 shares of company stock worth $4,548,075. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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