KBC Group NV Acquires 108,210 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,001 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Prologis worth $64,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its position in Prologis by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Get Prologis alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Prologis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Prologis from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Negative Sentiment: SEGRO rejected Prologis’ revised takeover offer for the third time, reducing the odds of a deal and weighing on investor sentiment toward PLD. Reuters article

SEGRO rejected Prologis’ revised takeover offer for the third time, reducing the odds of a deal and weighing on investor sentiment toward PLD. Negative Sentiment: Prologis’ sweetened bid was publicly rejected again, suggesting management may need to either walk away or pay up further, both of which can create uncertainty for shareholders. Yahoo Finance article

Prologis’ sweetened bid was publicly rejected again, suggesting management may need to either walk away or pay up further, both of which can create uncertainty for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity in Prologis’ stock has climbed within the S&P 500, which points to elevated investor attention but does not by itself explain a clear directional move. Kalkine Media article

Trading activity in Prologis’ stock has climbed within the S&P 500, which points to elevated investor attention but does not by itself explain a clear directional move. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum-focused commentary and “top growth stock” mentions may support the longer-term bull case, but these pieces are less likely to drive today’s trading than the SEGRO news. Zacks article

Momentum-focused commentary and “top growth stock” mentions may support the longer-term bull case, but these pieces are less likely to drive today’s trading than the SEGRO news. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings-related coverage highlighted strong lease signings and an improved outlook, which continues to support the stock’s fundamental backdrop even as merger speculation creates volatility. Yahoo Finance article

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.6%

PLD stock opened at $147.43 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $143.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.10. The company has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.27. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 45.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here