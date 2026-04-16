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KBC Group NV Acquires 155,805 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
GE Vernova logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • KBC Group NV increased its stake in GE Vernova by 202.7% in Q4, buying 155,805 shares to hold 232,669 shares worth about $152.1 million (≈0.09% of the company), signaling notable institutional buying.
  • Analysts are broadly bullish with multiple price-target upgrades (Citigroup $1,110; Morgan Stanley $960; Goldman Sachs $925) and an average target of $889.30, leaving GE Vernova with a consensus "Buy" rating.
  • GE Vernova reported a large earnings beat (EPS $13.39 vs. $2.99 expected; revenue $10.96B vs. $10.21B) but faces downside risks including the Vineyard Wind lawsuit and geopolitical exposure in markets like Venezuela, the Middle East and Ukraine.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 202.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,669 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 155,805 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of GE Vernova worth $152,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $785.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $889.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $986.29 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business's fifty day moving average price is $860.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $709.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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