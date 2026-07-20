KBC Group NV Acquires 1,856,871 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 201.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,777,373 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 1,856,871 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $122,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,695,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $95.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.18. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $477.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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