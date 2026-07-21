KBC Group NV Acquires 200,769 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,970 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 200,769 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $33,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 414,100 shares of the company's stock worth $22,291,000 after buying an additional 252,700 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 97,522 shares of the company's stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 50,562 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $970,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,006,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,677,000 after buying an additional 1,166,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,629,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.44.

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Mondelez International Stock Down 1.2%

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is presently 99.50%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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