KBC Group NV Acquires 585,730 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560,414 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 585,730 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 0.8% of KBC Group NV's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of Lam Research worth $333,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.9% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $313.30 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $339.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.60. The company has a market capitalization of $391.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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