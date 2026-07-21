KBC Group NV Acquires 79,356 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,852 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 79,356 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $48,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $284.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $334.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $221.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $283.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,235.74. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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