Go Pro
→ ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I. (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 46,900 National Beverage Corp. $FIZZ

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
National Beverage logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KBC Group NV disclosed a new first-quarter stake in National Beverage, buying 46,900 shares valued at about $1.58 million and owning roughly 0.05% of the company.
  • Other institutional investors also increased their positions, and hedge funds and institutions now hold about 23.95% of National Beverage’s shares.
  • National Beverage reported quarterly EPS of $0.43, missing analyst expectations, while revenue came in slightly above estimates; the company also announced a $3.25 special dividend payable on July 30.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of National Beverage.

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of National Beverage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 222,762 shares of the company's stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,302 shares of the company's stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 42,970 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,624 shares of the company's stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Beverage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company's stock.

National Beverage Stock Performance

FIZZ stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $297.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.81 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 32.20%.

National Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIZZ shares. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of National Beverage in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIZZ

National Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp. NASDAQ: FIZZ is a U.S.-based beverage company specializing in the development, marketing and production of nonalcoholic refreshment products. The company's portfolio includes a range of sparkling waters, soft drinks and energy beverages designed for a variety of consumer tastes and dietary preferences. Through in-house bottling operations and strategic partnerships with co-packers, National Beverage manages production from flavor formulation to final packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1985, National Beverage has broadened its product lineup over the decades through both organic brand introductions and selective acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in National Beverage Right Now?

Before you consider National Beverage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Beverage wasn't on the list.

While National Beverage currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I.
ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I.
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines