KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 1,030.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,150 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 217,987 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.21% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $38,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BR alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 994 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $149.90 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.83 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock's 50-day moving average is $146.21 and its 200 day moving average is $168.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.Broadridge Financial Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadridge Financial Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadridge Financial Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here