KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,710 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $21,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $474,700. The trade was a 72.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,921.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,187.67. This represents a 45.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,611 shares of company stock worth $3,182,068. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $273.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $183.00 and a fifty-two week high of $339.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.59.

View Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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