KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,718 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $99,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,097,000 after acquiring an additional 699,364 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,951,570,000 after purchasing an additional 663,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,615,200,000 after purchasing an additional 312,880 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,444,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $348.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock's fifty day moving average is $336.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $254.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. President Capital cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $370.33.

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About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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