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KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Triumph Financial logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KBC Group NV sharply increased its stake in Triumph Financial, boosting holdings by 3,946.8% in the first quarter to 33,224 shares worth about $1.98 million.
  • Analysts are mixed on the stock: Zacks Research upgraded Triumph Financial to strong-buy, but the broader consensus remains Hold with an average price target of $79.50.
  • Triumph Financial reported Q2 EPS of $0.44, matching estimates, while revenue of $120.24 million came in above expectations; the stock was trading around $76.89, down 3.8% on the day.
  • Interested in Triumph Financial? Here are five stocks we like better.

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Free Report) by 3,946.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,224 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,403 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of Triumph Financial worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triumph Financial by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Triumph Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Triumph Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Triumph Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Triumph Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFIN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $193,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,547.80. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch acquired 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.01 per share, for a total transaction of $469,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,528,096.04. This represents a 44.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 5.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE:TFIN opened at $76.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.95. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $83.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.67 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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