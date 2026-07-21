KBC Group NV Buys 15,975 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,281 shares of the health services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.30% of Universal Health Services worth $33,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $235,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 80.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,631 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $150.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.08 and a 12-month high of $246.32. The company's 50-day moving average is $152.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.46.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.56%.The business's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Universal Health Services's payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $267.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $229.00 to $194.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $213.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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